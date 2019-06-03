CPI inflation for Industrial Workers accelerates to 8.33% in April 2019

CPI for rises 0.97% in April 2019 over March 2019

The All- CPI-IW for April, 2019 increased by 3 points and pegged at 312 (three hundred and twelve). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by (+) 0.97% between March, 2019 and April, 2019 when compared with the increase of (+) 0.35% between the corresponding months of previous year.

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food group contributing (+) 2.26 percentage points to the total change. At item level, Arhar Dal, Fish Fresh, Goat Meat, Poultry (Chicken), Fresh Milk, Chillies Green, Garlic, Ginger, Onion, Apple, Banana, Lemon, Brinjal, Cabbage, Carrot, Cauliflower, French Bean, Green Coriander Leaves, Lady's Finger, Methi, Palak, Peas, Potato, Radish, Tomato, Torai, Electricity Charges, Ornament Glass, etc. are responsible for the increase in index. However, this increase was checked by Eggs (Hen), Tamarind, Bitter Gourd, Parval, Cucumber, Kharbooza, Mango (Ripe), Flowers/ Flower Garlands, etc., putting downward pressure on the index.

The year-on-year inflation based on CPI-IW stood at 8.33% for April 2019 as compared to 7.67% for the previous month and 3.97% during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, the Food inflation stood at (+) 4.92% against (+) 3.96% of the previous month and (+) 1.33% during the corresponding month of the previous year.

At centre level Rourkela, Howrah and Siliguri reported the maximum increase of 7 points each followed by Mysore, and (6 points each). Among others, 5 points increase was observed in 8 centres, 4 points in 8 centres, 3 points in 15 centres, 2 points in 23 centres and 1 point in 10 centres. Rest of the 8 centres' indices remained stationary.

The indices of 35 centres are above All- Index and 43 centres' indices are below national average.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)