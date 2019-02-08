Centre launches logo, mascot for COP-13 on migratory species to be held in 2020

The Centre Friday announced the (GIB) as the mascot for the 13th UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS)(COP 13), scheduled to be held in next year.

The mascot was launched by Harsh Vardhan, who also revealed that the bird has been fondly named by the ministry as 'Gibi'.

Speaking at the launch, the said that the issue of migratory birds is very important and must be taken care of.

"We have been taught since childhood to be compassionate towards birds and animals. Migratory birds are important and must be taken care of. I hope with time the efforts in reach new heights," he said. The also launched the logo for the convention.

The CMS COP-13, which has over 120 as participants, is a global platform for the conservation and sustainable use of migratory animals and their habitats and brings together the states through which migratory species pass.

So far 12 COPs (conference of parties) have been convened. The COP-13 will be held in Gandhinagar, from February 15-22, 2020.

Representatives from 129 and eminent conservationists and international NGOs working in the field of are expected to attend the convention.

The government also launched a website for the COP-13.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)