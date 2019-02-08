JUST IN
Elephant found dead in canal in Tirupur district

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

The carcass of an elephant was found in a canal at nearby Tirupur district early Friday, forest department sources said.

The jumbo, while moving in search of water, could have lost its balance and fallen into the contour canal linked to the Thirumurthy Dam, they said.

The pachyderm, seven to eight years old in appearance, had injuries on its head and the reason for the death could be ascertained only after autopsy, they said.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 18:40 IST

