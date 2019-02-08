Elephant found dead in canal in Tirupur district

The carcass of an elephant was found in a canal at nearby district early Friday, forest department sources said.

The jumbo, while moving in search of water, could have lost its balance and fallen into the contour canal linked to the Thirumurthy Dam, they said.

The pachyderm, seven to eight years old in appearance, had injuries on its head and the reason for the death could be ascertained only after autopsy, they said.

