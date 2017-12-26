Centre releases Rs 167 cr to nine states for border development

The has released Rs 167 crore to nine states with international border for the development of infrastructure in forward areas, an said on Tuesday.

The states which will benefit include and Punjab, both having an international border with Pakistan, and and Assam, which share a boundary with

An amount of Rs 167 crore was released recently by the to Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Sikkim, Tripura, Assam, and under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP), the said.

The fully centrally funded BADP programme covers all villages which are located within 0-10 km of the International Border in 17 states.

However, priority is given to those villages which are identified by border guarding forces for the speedy development of infrastructure.

The schemes permissible under the BADP include activities relating to the cleanliness mission, skill development programmes, promotion of sports activities, promotion of rural tourism, border tourism and protection of heritage sites.

Construction of helipads in remote and inaccessible hilly areas which do not have road connectivity, skill development training to farmers for the use of the modern and scientific technique in farming, organic farming are other areas which come under the BADP.

Earlier, the had released Rs 174 crore to six states having international border under the same programme.