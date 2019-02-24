Centre to host construction expo

To find out best technology to build houses in a shorter time with lower cost, the Centre will hold a two-day grand expo and conference starting March 2 as part of its initiative Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC).

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, stakeholders across the globe will showcase their best technologies to build houses under PMAY (U) at (CTI), an expo-cum-conference.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), launched by in June 2015, aims to construct more than one crore houses and ensure "Housing for All by 2022" by providing financial assistance to beneficiaries.

Ministry's and PMAY (U) said at CTI, from across the globe can compete, and government will choose best



"The expo-cum-conference will be held at Vigyan Bhawan on March 2-3.

"A wide range of stakeholders such as technology providers, researchers, builders, developers, entrepreneurs, academia, organisations among others will attend it," Abhijat said.

He said technologies will be invited to apply through a global online express of interest (EoI), which in turn will be rigorously screened by an eminent constituted at the ministry.

"Suitability for different regions of will be established, and these technologies will be further invited to design and build lighthouse projects of approximately 1,000 housing units each at six places in the country," he said.

He said under PMAY (U), the ministry has sanctioned the construction of 73 lakh houses and of this, 39 lakh houses are currently grounded.

"15 lakh houses have been completed. More than 12 lakh houses are currently being constructed using alternate and innovative technologies," he said.

