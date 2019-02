Police Sunday arrested three persons from the district after a 23-year-old woman alleged they abducted and raped her.

The three accused -- Shubam, and -- were arrested in connection with the gangrape case at a village under station in the district.

Police said the woman has alleged that she was abducted and gangeraped on February 22.

