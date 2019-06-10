Centres nod to construct bunds,embankments in 10 ha of forest

The Ministry has cleared construction of bunds and embankments in 10 hectares of forest land at as part of the Kaleswaram project in Telangana, the said here Monday.

"The Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change has accorded clearances to construct bunds and embankments in 10 Hectares of forest land towards state at as part of the Kaleswaram project," a release from the CM's office said.

The first phase of the clearances were granted by the ministry a month ago, it said.

The has already earmarked funds to acquire 10 hectares of the land, which would be alternatively developed as forest land, it added.

The Kaleswaram project on the aims at supplying water to the farm sector, industries and drinking water needs of about 80 per cent of the districts in the state, according to official sources.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)