IL&FS board extends deadline for claims submission to Jun 20

The board of IL&FS has extended the deadline for submission of claims to June 20 following an order passed by the

The earlier deadline was June 5.

In a release on Monday, IL&FS said the new board initiated a comprehensive claims management process for 70 group entities through the launch of pan- public notices on May 22.

"This extension is pursuant to the order passed by the NCLAT on May 29, 2019, wherein the court had extended the period for lenders to file their claims by June 20th, 2019," it added.

According to the release, the claims process is being run in an effort to crystallise the financial and operational liabilities of IL&FS group to facilitate distribution of proceeds from the resolution process.

Grant Thornton LLP is

"Claims are being invited for an initial list of 70 identified companies which are currently part of an ongoing sale process or have been identified for sale in the first phase.

"The other entities of the IL&FS group will be addressed appropriately in subsequent phases," the release said.

The crisis at IL&FS came to light late last year after some of the group entities defaulted on debt repayment. Subsequently, the board was superseded by the government and the issues are being addressed.

