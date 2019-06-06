CG intensifies search for missing TN fisherman

-
The Coast Guard is carrying out extensive search for a fisherman from Tamil Nadu who has gone missing in the deep sea off Kerala coast early this week.
According to a defence release Thursday, Coast Guard district headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) received distress message on June 3 about fisherman Anthony Raj, 52, missing from a Tamil Nadu registered Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) catamaran.
According to information from the Tamil Nadu government's fisheries department, the catamaran left Cochin harbour early morning of June 3, it said.
Indian Coast Guard ship (ICGS) C-162 sailed from Kochi and carried out extensive search in the area.
ICGS Rajdoot was also diverted to augment the search operation.
In addition, Coast Guard helicopter Chetak was also launched on Tuesday.
"Extensive sea-air coordinated search was carried out. However, the marooned fisherman could not be located. All out efforts to locate the missing person is still in progress," the release added.
