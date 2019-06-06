CG intensifies search for missing TN fisherman

The is carrying out extensive search for a from who has gone missing in the deep sea off coast early this week.

According to a defence release Thursday, district headquarters ( and Mahe) received distress message on June 3 about Anthony Raj, 52, missing from a registered Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) catamaran.

According to information from the government's fisheries department, the catamaran left harbour early morning of June 3, it said.

ship (ICGS) C-162 sailed from Kochi and carried out extensive search in the area.

ICGS Rajdoot was also diverted to augment the search operation.

In addition, Coast Guard helicopter Chetak was also launched on Tuesday.

"Extensive sea-air coordinated search was carried out. However, the marooned could not be located. All out efforts to locate the missing person is still in progress," the release added.

