Long-term plan should be to invest more in R&D: Vice-President

: M Venkaiah Thursday stressed the need for significant investments in research and development to enable the country become owners of cutting-edge and one of the global industry leaders.

The country must also boost exports and soon be a net exporter of technology, he said addressing a one-day seminar on 'New Paradigms in and Cyber Security' here, according to an official release.

said the (RBI), in its first bi-monthly monetary policy statement (MPS) 2018-19, speaks about a marked shift in the countrys exports basket - a clear swing away from primary and traditional low value-added exports to and technology-driven items.

"We have to sustain this momentum and be a world leader in exports. The long-term plan should be to invest significantly in research and development so that we could, eventually, be the owners of cutting-edge and one of the global industry leaders," the release quoted as saying.

The further said artificial intelligence (AI) and (ML) are the most exciting of these technologies with potentially endless applications and these technologies are capable of solving many complex problems.

AI and are extensively used in large enterprises and there is a need to explore the possibility of using these technologies in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), small-scale businesses, and seasonal businesses to make the business processes more robust, Naidu said.

With about 600 million young people who are below 25 years of age, no country has more than India, he said adding the has already embarked upon an ambitious initiative to equip the young people with skills.

The global cyber security landscape today is more challenging than it has ever been before and growing adoption of and the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to a complete dissolution of previously secure network perimeters, he said.

At present, cyber security is often an after thought. We have to change this mindset. Cyber security must be an essential part of our We must also be intensely aware of the data privacy concerns raised by the infiltration of internet into our daily lives, Naidu said.

"We have to keep updating technology, keep learning from setbacks and keep improving our systems, software and prowess to meet the myriad challenges that are confronting us, Naidu said.

Naidu, who also launched the Digital Wellness website set up by the centre at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), said : Launching can prove to be a boon for students in rural areas as technology is a good equaliser and can be used to empower people."



The website was launched to educate of all age groups on the benefits and using it in a manner that would not affect their well-being.

The centre hopes to expand its activities in association with the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MEITY) to inform, educate and engage with cyber users on various screens while still taking care of their mental and physical health, and safety, a UoH press release said.

member V K Saraswat and UoH were among the dignitaries present.

