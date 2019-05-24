Chamling congratulates PM Modi for NDA's astounding victory in

The outgoing Chief Minister Chamling Friday greeted Narendra for leading the NDA to an astounding victory in the

"Hon'ble Shri @narendramodi Ji, I extend my heartiest congratulations to you for the spectacular victory. May you continue to guide our great nation towards higher glory," Chamling tweeted hours after his party, Democratic Front (SDF), lost the assembly elections.

The SDF lost the assembly elections to Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and Chamling's 24-and-half-year rule came to an end on Thursday night.

On May 21, Chamling had attended the dinner hosted by Narendra for the NDA leaders, little knowing that his castle will be turned upside down two days later.

Chamling's SDF has lost assembly polls to the SKM by a narrow margin of two seats.

