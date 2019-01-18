Chana futures down 0.28 pc on sluggish demand

Chana prices declined by 0.28 per cent to Rs 4,273 per quintal in futures trade Friday as speculators reduced their exposure amid muted demand at spot market against adequate stocks position.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in March fell by Rs 12, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 4,273 per quintal with an open interest of 44,730 lots.

The commodity for delivery in May also fell by Rs 4, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 4,318 per quintal in 12,050 lots.

Marketmen attributed the fall in chana prices at futures trade to trimming of positions by participants due to low demand at the spot markets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)