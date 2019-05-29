Chandni Chowk pedestrianisation: DUAC chairman, officials visit project site

Senior officials of various partnering agencies of the pedestrianisation project Wednesday visited the site to assess its progress, officials said.

Among those who visited the site in Old included Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) Rao and of the PWD, North Municipal Corporation, among others.

"The team essentially assessed the plan for relocation of transformers located in the stretch," a said.

As per the plan, the 1.5-km-stretch from intersection to in area will become pedestrianised.

Besides, pedestrians only non-motorised vehicles, cycle rickshaws and will be allowed to ply.

As per the Shahjehanbad Redevelopment Project, toilet blocks and transformers are planned to be kept in the central verge with wide pedestrians on both sides.

Victorian-styled street furniture are to be installed on pedestrianised spaces to beautify the area.

