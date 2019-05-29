Chandni Chowk pedestrianisation: DUAC chairman, officials visit project site

-
Senior officials of various partnering agencies of the Chandni Chowk pedestrianisation project Wednesday visited the site to assess its progress, officials said.
Among those who visited the site in Old Delhi included Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) chairman P SN Rao and senior official of the PWD, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, among others.
"The team essentially assessed the plan for relocation of transformers located in the stretch," a senior official said.
As per the plan, the 1.5-km-stretch from Red Fort intersection to Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk area will become pedestrianised.
Besides, pedestrians only non-motorised vehicles, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be allowed to ply.
As per the Shahjehanbad Redevelopment Project, toilet blocks and transformers are planned to be kept in the central verge with wide pedestrians on both sides.
Victorian-styled street furniture are to be installed on pedestrianised spaces to beautify the area.
