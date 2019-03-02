Charge sheet filed against former varsity registrar in U'khand

A charge sheet was filed against former of the University, Mrityunjaya Mishra, who has been behind bars in a corruption case since December.

The charge sheet running into 4,700 pages was filed against Mishra by the vigilance department in a special court on Friday, of Police, Vigilance, Senthil Avoodai Krishnaraj S said.

Charges have been framed against Mishra under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

Mishra was arrested by the vigilance department from his residence here on December 3.He is lodged at district jail since December 4. PTI ALM







