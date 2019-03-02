Pre-emptive air strike raises doubts about 'conspiracy':K'TKA

Priyank Kharge Saturday claimed the pre-emptive air strike by the on terror camps in has raised doubts among masses about some "conspiracy."



The BJP has strongly condemned his statement.

"This (IAF air strike) raises doubts among masses that somewhere it is a conspiracy.

It is like '44 for 22'.The statement (by BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa) should be presumed that the martyrdom of 44 soldiers were for 22 seats in Karnataka," the social welfare told reporters at Chamarajnagar when asked about the air strike carried out on terror camps by the IAF inside

His remarks came a day after Abhinandan Varthaman, whose was shot down following a dogfight between the two air forces on Wednesday, was handed over to by after being in captivity for nearly three days.

Yeddyurappa had said on February 28 that India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan had created a wave in favour of and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Under attack for linking India's air strike on terror camps in Pakistan with BJP's prospects in Lok Sabha polls, the later rubbished media reports, saying his statement was taken out of context.

He said there was no question of seeking electoral gains and the nation came first to him.

Yeddyurappa's remarks amid escalating tension between and Pakistan drew criticism from political leaders in and disapproval from his own party colleague and

Kharge said whatever was there in their (BJP) mind was now out in the open and they have made it clear to what extent they could go.

When asked what he meant by the term 'conspiracy', Kharge said, "Wait for two-three days for the truth to come out see what the international and national media have been asking... The (Nirmala Sitharaman) has not yet come out (with any statement).

Has she given any statement (on the air strike)?"



Condemning his statement, BJP S Prakash said, "First of all, Kharge is not able to handle his own ministry. Speaking about an international affair is too much for him."Prakash said when Mallikarjun Kharge, the of the opposition party in Lok Sabha, chose to remain silent on this issue, it was unfortunate that his son was speaking about the Pulwama deaths.

Tensions between the two escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday.

Pakistan retaliated the strike by attempting to target Indian military installations on Wednesday. However, the IAF thwarted their plans.

The Indian strike on the came 12 days after the terror group claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy at Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

