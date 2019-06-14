Charli XCX to release album after six-year hiatus

English is set to release an album after a gap of six years.

The 26-year old singer, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, took to to announce the release of her third album.

The also posted the cover of her album on and informed her fans of the development through the photo sharing app.

"I am so so so happy to announce that my new album, 'Charli' is out September 13. can pre order it now and I will also be going on tour to perform it for

"This album is my most personal, which is why I decided to call it by my name. I've put as many of my emotions, my thoughts, my feelings and my experiences with relationships into these 15 songs and I am so proud of them," she wrote.

The said that the album is executive produced by her and AG Cook and features collaboration with artistes such as Christine and the Queens, Sky Ferreira, Troye Sivan, Kim Petras, Tommy Cash, HAIM, Lizzo, Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, Pabllo Vittar, Clairo and Yaeji.

The album will be followed by a tour, with Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, & Allie X to support her on selected dates.

'Charli' will release on September 13.

The album will have a 15 song track list, and the tour will be across and PTI CORR.

