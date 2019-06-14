Adityanath visiting Greater Noida to review development work, road traffic advisory issued

Uttar Pradesh will be visiting Friday to review various development work and meet traders, builders and buyers to discuss their problems, officials said.

He is scheduled to arrive at Greater Noida around 3 pm. He will review the performance of the three local authorities -- Noida Authority, Greater and Yamuna Expressway Authority, the officials said.

"During the visit, the is also likely to discuss the progress in the work, a global tender for which was floated recently to hire a developer," an from the district administration said.

A panel of journalists from Noida and Greater Noida has also sought time to meet Adityanath during the visit to raise its concern over the arrest of three journalists of TV channel Nation Live.

The journalists -- Ishika Singh, and -- were arrested after their channel aired content that was allegedly defamatory to the

has issued an advisory informing the public of likely diversions in the evening due to the movement in the area.

"Traffic may be diverted on the stretches between and in Greater Noida, and on the Expressway till DND from 7 pm as per need. Use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience," it said in a statement.

