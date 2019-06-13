Chess tourney: Armenian Ter beats Belarus leader Alexandrov

Grand Master Samwel Ter Sahakyan, from Armenia, overcame the challenge of tournament leader, Grand Master Aleksandrov from Belarus, in the 12th Mayor's tournament here Thursday.

In the top-board game between GM (2588) and GM Ter (2611), the latter emerged on tops after his opponent made a dubious pawn sacrifice on the 19th move.

From then on Ter's excellent technique was on full display.

He spun a terrific web around Alexandrov's and won in grand style.

On board 2, GM Petrosyan Manuel (2573), from Armenia, drew with GM Fier Alexandr (2543) of

Manuel could obtain not more than a miniscule edge that soon fizzled out as pieces kept disappearing from the board at regular intervals and truce was signed after 34 moves.

