Chhattisgarh budget tomorrow

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will present the first Budget of his government Friday.
"The second phase of the first session of the fifth Chhattisgarh Assembly will commence from February 8 and is scheduled to be held till March 8," Speaker Charandas Mahant said at a press conference here Thursday.
The first phase of the session had begun on January 4.
On Friday, Chief Minister Baghel, who also holds finance portfolio,will present the Budget for 2019-20, he added.
On February 11 and 12, general discussion will be held on the budget while discussion on demand proposals will be held from February 13 to March 6, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU