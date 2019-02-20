Chhindwara MLA quits to pave way for Kamal Nath's election

MLA Wednesday resigned as MLA, clearing the way for to contest the by-election from this assembly seat.

Nath had taken oath as the of the state on December 17 last year. As per the rules, he has to get elected to the Assembly within six months.

Talking to PTI, Saxena said, "I have resigned as MLA from to make way for Nathji to fight the bypoll."



"I tendered by resignation to the state assembly Speaker today," he added.

Kamal Nath, the nine-time from Chhindwara, was earlier thinking of contesting the by-election from Sausar in district, his said on the condition of anonymity.

However, the changed his mind and decided to fight from Chhindwara as he thought that if he contests from Sausar, a little known assembly seat in his district, the BJP may run a campaign to defame him saying that he was running away from his home turf, he added.

Nath has represented Chhindwara seat nine times since 1980, except once.

In the state elections held in November, the had won all the seven assembly constituencies in Chhindwara district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)