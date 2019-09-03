'5%?' Chidambaram, in CBI custody, mocks govt over state of economy

Former finance minister on Tuesday took a dig at the NDA government over the slump in GDP, which has dropped to over six-year low of 5 per cent in the April-June quarter.

Minutes after stepped out of the courtroom, when journalists asked what he had to say about his CBI custody, quipped, "Five per cent.

Do you know what is five per cent." He also raised his hand to show five fingers as the CBI took him away in custody.

Chidambaram was remanded to two more days of CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case.

India's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.

Having lost the tag of the world's fastest-growing economy earlier this year, India's growth was behind China's 6.2 per cent in April-June, its weakest pace in at least 27 years.gdp