Chief Justice of Meghalaya meets J&K Guv

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, met governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Friday, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Governor and the chief justice exchanged views on various important issues relating to making the legal system more effective for meeting the aspirations of the people at large and their felt needs and demands, the officials added.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 19:36 IST

