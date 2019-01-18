The Health Organization said Friday that it's seeing increasing reports of misconduct reported by staffers within the UN health agency, describing the trend as "a positive thing."



WHO said at a press briefing in the agency has been investigating misbehavior for "years and decades" and would continue to do so.

The comments came after an story Thursday which reported that WHO's had ordered an internal probe into claims the agency is rife with racism, sexism and corruption.

The AP obtained three anonymous emails addressed to senior WHO managers charging that there were numerous problems at the agency, including "systematic" racism against African staffers and allegations that some money intended to fight Ebola in was misspent.

Last month, WHO instructed the agency's internal office of oversight to investigate the allegations, announcing his decision at a staff meeting in

The first email, which was sent last April, claimed there was "systematic racial discrimination against Africans at WHO" and that African staffers were being "abused, sworn at (and) shown contempt to" by their Geneva-based colleagues.

Two further emails addressed to WHO directors complained that senior officials were "attempting to stifle" investigations into such problems and also alleged other instances of wrongdoing, including allegedly misspent Ebola funds.

The last email, sent in December, labeled the behavior of a senior doctor helping to lead the response against Ebola as "unacceptable, unprofessional and racist," citing a November incident where the doctor reportedly "humiliated, disgraced and belittled" a subordinate.

Some staffers feared that funds donated to help stop Ebola in "have not been used judiciously," the email said, warning such blunders could undermine WHO's credibility.

Tedros a former of and WHO's first African said during the staff meeting that investigators looking into the charges "have all my support" and that he would provide more resources if necessary.

WHO Jasarevic said WHO has "established procedures and people can report on any concern they may have," and that all such allegations would be assessed by its office of internal oversight.

"There are more reports of concern, and this is a positive trend. It's important for us to know where there are cases of misconduct so we can address them," Jasarevic said.

He added the increased reports also suggest staffers feel "more confident to report concerns." But critics questioned whether WHO could effectively investigate itself, pointing out that it was WHO's internal oversight office that botched the initial investigation into sexual harassment allegations at UNAIDS, which is technically part of WHO.

