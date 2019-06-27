Childline rescues 3-year-old child left locked in a room

-
A three-year-old child left locked alone in a house near Krushaka Bazaar here was rescued by the Childline on Thursday, an official said.
Childline caretaker Narayan Shukla said the mother of the child, a single parent, works as a domestic help in the neighborhood. "Every day, she goes to work leaving her child locked in her single room shanty", Shukla said.
"This morning people of the locality heard the child crying inconsolably, they informed us and we rescued the child with the help of police after breaking open the door", Shukla said, adding that the three-year-old has been sent to an orphanage.
