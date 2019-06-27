Cong MLA replies to show cause notice

Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy, who has been issued a show cause notice by the partys disciplinary action committee for making critical comments against party leaders, submitted his reply Thursday.

Reply to the show cause notice has come, committees chairman M Kodanda Reddy said without divulging any detail.

Rajagopal Reddy, MLA from Munugode, had recently hit out at the PCC president and AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana R C Khuntia for allegedly not being able to provide effective leadership to party.

Rajagopal Reddy had blamed Khuntia and Uttam Kumar Reddy for the partys poor showing in the Assembly polls held in December last.

He had also indicated that he might join BJP, saying BJP is the alternative to TRS in Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)