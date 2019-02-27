China again urges Pakistan, India to show restraint, seek dialogue

-
ALSO READ
China urges restraint as India-Pakistan ties worsen
IAF carries out aerial strike at terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir: Sources
Pak's fighter plane shot down by Indian forces in Nowshera
Soldier killed in Pakistani firing
Pak forces attacked Indian fishing boat; India lodges protest
-
China called on Pakistan and India on Wednesday to "exercise restraint" and seek dialogue after Islamabad claimed it shot down two Indian warplanes in its airspace over disputed Kashmir.
"We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint, take initiatives that are conducive to promoting dialogue, meet halfway and make active efforts for lasting peace and stability in South Asia," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU