China again urges Pakistan, India to show restraint, seek dialogue

AFP  |  Beijing 

China called on Pakistan and India on Wednesday to "exercise restraint" and seek dialogue after Islamabad claimed it shot down two Indian warplanes in its airspace over disputed Kashmir.

"We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint, take initiatives that are conducive to promoting dialogue, meet halfway and make active efforts for lasting peace and stability in South Asia," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 14:30 IST

