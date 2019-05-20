China begins sharing hydrological data for Bramhaputra for monsoon season

has begun sharing hydrological data with on the for this year's season, a senior said Monday.

It is also expected to start sharing data on the from June 1, the start of season in the country, the said.

The originates in China's and flows into and It later drains into the through

Sutlej, a tributary of the Indus, also originates in Tibet, and flows into and then enters

provides data from three hydrological stations Nugesha, Yangcun and Nuxia located on the mainstream of the Bramhaputra, also known as Yarlung Zangbo



Data for the Sutlej, also known as the Langqen Zangbo, is provided by the hydrological station at Tsada.

The data is necessary for flood management downstream when the rivers swell due to rains.

Following the Dokalam stand-off, had stopped sharing the data on the in 2017, claiming that the hydrological data gathering sites were washed away due to floods.

However, with relations thawing, the two sides again resumed sharing of data in 2018. They also signed two Memorandum of Understandings for this.

The Bramhaputra data is shared from May 15, while in case of Sutlej it starts from June 1 till October 15.

Last year, China provided data even beyond October 15 after Bramhaputra witnessed formation of a lake due to a landslide that increased the water levels upstream.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)