Climate extremes play crucial role in global crop yield: Study

Researchers have calculated the effect of extreme climatic conditions such as or heat waves on the yield of staple crops worldwide.

Overall, year-to-year changes in climate factors during the growing season of maize, rice, soy and spring wheat accounted for 20 per cent-49 per cent of yield fluctuations, according to research published in

Climate extremes, such as hot and cold temperature extremes, and heavy precipitation, by themselves, accounted for 18 per cent-43 per cent of these interannual variations in crop yield.

To get to the bottom of the impacts of climate extremes on agricultural yields, the researchers used a global agricultural database at the high spatial resolution and near-global coverage climate and climate extremes datasets. They applied a machine-learning algorithm, Random Forests, to tease out which climate factors played the greatest role in influencing crop yields.

"Interestingly, we found that the most important climate factors for yield anomalies were related to temperature, not precipitation, as one could expect, with the average growing season temperature and temperature extremes playing a dominant role in predicting crop yields," said Dr

The research also revealed global hotspots - areas that produce a large proportion of the world's crop production, yet are most susceptible to climate variability and extremes.

"We found that most of these hotspots - regions that are critical for overall production and at the same time strongly influenced by climate variability and climate extremes - appear to be in industrialised crop production regions, such as and Europe," Vogel added.

For climate extremes specifically, the researchers identified for soy and spring wheat production, for spring wheat and for rice and maize production as hotspots.

But, as the researchers pointed out, global markets are not the only concern. Outside of these major regions, in regions where communities are highly dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods, the failure of these staple crops can be devastating.

"In our study, we found that maize yields in showed one of the strongest relationships with growing season climate variability. In fact, it was the second highest explained variance for crop yields of any crop/continent combination, suggesting that it is highly dependent on climate conditions," Vogel said.

"While Africa's share of global maize production may be small, the largest part of that production goes to human consumption - compared to just 3 per cent in - making it critical for in the region."

"With climate change predicted to change the variability of climate and increasing the likelihood and severity of climate extremes in most regions, our research highlights the importance of adapting to these changes," Vogel said.

"Increasing the resilience to climate extremes requires a concerted effort at local, regional and international levels to reduce negative impacts for farmers and communities depending on agriculture for their living," Vogel added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)