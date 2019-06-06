China gives green light for local 5G rollout amid tech tensions with US

on Thursday gave its major state-owned companies the green light to start rolling out services in its efforts to move ahead in the global race for setting up the super-fast telecommunications system, amid simmering tensions with the US over and trade.

and Information (MIIT) on Thursday issued commercial licenses to Telecom, Mobile, and and Television. It means those carriers can start rolling out commercial applications. They were given a license for testing at the end of last year.

5G is the next generation cellular with download speeds stated to be 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE networks.

The 5G networking standard is seen as a critical because it can support the next generation of in addition to new applications like driverless cars.

Chinese officials say a comprehensive deployment of the network will help develop industrial manufacturing, internet-connected cars, healthcare, and (AI).

The will establish a high-speed, mobile, safe and widespread new-generation information infrastructure, MIIT Miao Wei said at the license presentation ceremony.

The technology is expected to bring new opportunities and buoy the growth of China's digital economy, Miao said, adding that it will accelerate the digital transformation of many industries, and will be more intensively used in sectors such as Industrial Internet and Internet of Vehicle.

The technology is expected to generate 10.6 trillion yuan (about USD 1.54 trillion) worth of economic output and over three million jobs between 2020 and 2025, according to a research report by the and Communications Technology.

China, as always, welcomes enterprises at home and abroad to actively participate in the building, application and promotion of its and share the sector's development dividends, the MIIT said.

The 5G is being tried in several places in China, including

In March this year, district district in city claimed to have become the first using both 5G coverage and network.

has developed what it claims to be the first district boasting both 5G coverage and a network, state-run reported.

The 5G stations are being installed in different parts of the China including as part of Chinese Huawei's plans to lead the 5G trials despite the opposition.

has become a central part of a US- struggle which started out in trade, and is now being played out in the

The US has encouraged allies to block - the world's largest maker of - from their 5G networks, saying the could use its products for surveillance.

has denied official links with the

Huawei rejects this claim and says it is independent from the government.

Still, some including and have blocked Huawei from supplying equipment for

Efforts by to block Huawei escalated last month when the put the company on its "entity list", which prohibits US companies from trading with the firm unless they have a licence.

China also protested to the US over its efforts to extradite Huawei's Meng Wanzhou, who has been arrested in to face prosecution for violations of US sanctions against Meng, daughter of Huawei owner Ren Zhengfei has been accused of for allegedly misleading banks about the company's business dealings in

China and the US have also been fighting a trade war over the past year, imposing tariffs on billions of dollars of one another's goods.

