JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

WhatsApp end-to-end encryption may weaken with FB messenger integration
Business Standard

China's Guangzhou international airport launches 5G network base station

Chinese airport launches 5G base station

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

5G
Representative Image

The Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province has launched a 5G base station, making it the first 5G-covered airport in the country.

The speed of the network can reach 1.14 gigabytes per second, around 50 times faster than the current 4G network, according to a test, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The base station was built by China Unicom's Guangzhou branch. It uses Huawei's 5G Lampsite, an in-depth radio coverage solution that supports indoor deployment in large to medium-sized sites.

Guangzhou Baiyun is a major airport in south China with air routes to more than 90 international and regional destinations. In 2017, it handled more than 65.8 million passenger trips.

Apart from the airport, Guangzhou also has 5G coverage in its city landmarks as well as important industrial parks.
First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements