China to complete artificial sun device this year: official

plans to complete the construction of the artificial sun this year, achieving an ion of 100 million degrees Celsius, an has said.

The HL-2M Tokamak device is designed to replicate the nuclear fusion process that occurs naturally in the sun and stars to provide almost through controlled nuclear fusion, which is often dubbed as the "artificial sun."



Achieving an ion above 100 million degrees is one of the three challenges to reach the goal of harnessing the nuclear fusion, and the core of the sun is widely believed to be 15 million degree Celsius, meaning that the ion at the device's core will be seven times higher than that of the Sun, Duan Xuru, an of the National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) was quoted as saying by the state-run

The other two challenges are containing the fusion within a limited space in the long term, and providing a sufficiently high density profile, Science and Technology Daily reported on Monday.

"The artificial sun's plasma is mainly composed of electrons and ions, and the country's existing Tokamak devices have achieved an electron of over 100 million degrees in its core plasma, and an ion temperature of 50 million degrees Celsius, and it is the ion that generates in the device," Duan said.

To bring up the ion temperature to over 100 million degree Celsius, we need higher device parameters, injects and absorbs more energy, and operates with a more advanced working mode, Duan said.

The new HL-2M device will possess such capabilities, and hopefully will elevate the current device's plasma electric current level which shall greatly enhance the plasma's parameters providing a main technical support for China's participation in the experiment and operation of the (ITER), Science and Technology Daily reported.

The ITER is a large international scientific project that is a global collaboration of 35 countries, including China, and the US.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)