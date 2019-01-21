Chinese accuse McDonald's of supporting Taiwan independence

Chinese nationalists are accusing a advertisement in of supporting independence for the self-ruled island.

The advertisement for a breakfast sandwich, broadcast only in Taiwan, shows a two-second glimpse of a woman's identity card that lists her nationality as " "



Comments on accused of violating Chinese law by supporting independence for Taiwan, which claims as part of its territory.

Some called for a boycott. Others said McDonald's, whose mainland franchises are owned by a group that includes the Chinese Cabinet's investment arm, should be expelled from

" this is what you want to do? Help independence?" said a posting on the portal signed "Good Knife Still.

