Shyaam Nikhil, Lugovskoy share lead at Chennai Open chess

: Chennai's P Shyaam Nikhil and GM of were in joint lead with five points from five rounds in the 11th Open International Grand Master tournament here Monday.

Sharing the third spot half a point behind the leaders with 4.5 points were GMs Luka Paichadze, (both Belarus), Erigaisi Arjun, (both India), among others.

Games on the first and third boards ended in draws with Nguyen and and and A Ra Harikrishnan sharing honours.

This left overnight joint leaders and Lugovskoy to snatch the lead winning their respective games.

Nikhil scored a win against GM Tran of in 36 moves. The Bluemenfeld Counter Gambit game saw based double GM norm-holder leaping forward to a big pawn push in the centre.

In the ensuing skirmish of exchanges, the Indian placed both his rooks behind passed pawns, converting his win without

In another upset, International Master A L Muthaiah of outplayed experienced Grand Master of in 31 moves.

Results: Round 5 (Indians unless specified): Nguyen Van Huy (Vie) 4.5 drew with 4.5, Tran Tuan Minh (Vie) 4 lost to P Shyaam Nikhil (5), (4.5) drew with A Ra Harikrishnan (4.5).

(Rus) 5 beat G Akash (4), Ivan Popov (Rus) 4 drew with Girish A Koushik (4.5), (Blr) 4.5 beat V Saravanan (3.5), Harshavardhan G B (4) drew with (Blr) 4, A L Muthiah (4.5) beat Megaranto Susanto (Ina) 3.5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)