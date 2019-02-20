Chit fund investors suspend stir after Odisha govt assurance

-
With the Odisha government announcing that it would soon release a white paper on chit fund scams, the duped investors, who had called for an indefinite protest, suspended their stir Wednesday.
A member of Milita Khyatigrasta Jamakari Mancha, an organisation that spearheaded the agitation Tuesday, said that the stir was put off following a meeting with a team of government delegates.
"We have decided to suspend the agitation after the government promised to issue details of the scams by February 22," Jayant Das, the convenor of the Mancha, said.
BJD MP Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, who led the government delegation, told reporters that a white paper will be released shortly with relevant information, including the names and number of Ponzi schemes, property confiscation, status of duped investors and the amount of money collected for refund.
The agitators had Tuesday vowed to continue the stir till they were compensated for their loss.
Staging a demonstration here, the Mancha members accused the Odisha government of delaying the process of identification of duped depositors.
They also said that the state government had assured to create Rs 300-crore corpus fund in 2013 to refund money to small investors, but no measures were taken in that direction.
However, the state's finance minister, S B Behera, said Tuesday that the government has begun the process of disbursing money to the investors.
Around nine lakh investors have applied for refund since 2013 after they were allegedly duped by a number of chit fund companies in the state.
