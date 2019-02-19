Chitfund scam victims stage demonstration

Thousands of chitfund scam victims Tuesday staged a demonstration here demanding refund of their money and accused the of delaying identification of the investors duped by ponzi firms.

The agitators from across the state staged demonstration under the banner of the Chit Fund Khyatigrasta Milita Manch. They have decided to stage an indefinite sit-in dharna till their demands are met.

"The chitfund victims will continue civil disobedience agitation till government refunds their money. The state is not serious about identifying the duped investors," Manch convener Jayant Das said.

While the could identify the beneficiaries under the newly launched Kalia scheme within a month, it was over six years to complete identification of the duped investors, Das said alleging that the state has shown gross apathy towards the chit fund investors.

Though the announced creation of Rs 300 crore corpus fund in 2013 to refund money to small investors (less than Rs 10,000 investment), it has not yet taken any step in this regard, they alleged.

The has identified nearly 3.5 lakh small investors and recommended the to refund their money. However, the state government has not taken any step in this regard, Das alleged.

S B Behera said "The government has already started refunding money to investors. There is, however, delay in regard to proper identification of investors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)