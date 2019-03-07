Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, Wins Silver at Quality Council of India's D.L. Shah Quality Awards

/ -- Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, has been honoured with the 'Silver Award' at the 12th - DL Shah Quality Awards - 2018, for the case study 'Zero Discharge Environmental Friendly Educational Campus'. The Award recognises Chitkara University's successful Project Organisation, resulting in continuous improvement of processes and services through cost-effective operations model with increased stakeholder satisfaction. is the first University in the country to receive this honour for the case study among 1,000 industries, service sectors and MNCs that participated, to get this recognition, by showcasing the quality standards maintained at their respective premises.

The QCI-DL Shah Quality Awards (Project-based) were launched in 2007, and are positioned PAN- as the recognition for successful projects of an organisation. is following innovative technology for solid and liquid waste management, proper hostel and kitchen hygiene, mechanized and laundry management, proper water storage and pipeline systems, quality of drinking water and green cover on campus. It has a paper recycling plant where 100% waste paper recycling is done to produce papers, folders, envelopes, and carry bags for in campus usage. Hydroponic farming is done in the campus based on nutrient film technique thus producing vegetables and fruits for consumption within campus. Infrastructure design of the University supports natural air conditioning, in terms of light and air efficiency to avoid air conditioners. University also has waste water recycling by dual plumbing and effective and effluent treatment plant on the campus. It uses effective rainwater harvesting pits for ground water recharge, uses for and water heating on a large scale and many more environment friendly initiatives.

The QCI-DL Shah Quality Awards have been instituted with a view to promote awareness that performance improvement through quality initiatives is an important element for gaining a competitive edge. Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "Chitkara believes in creating, inventing, innovating, managing challenges and solving problems thus improving the quality of life at campus. We are honoured to be counted among the best for successful Project Organization, and this gives us further motivation and inspiration to continue our best efforts."



Dr. Varinder S Kanwar, Vice Chancellor, who received the award at the 'NextGeN Mobility' Quality Conclave held at Pune said, "I am very pleased and honoured to accept this award on behalf of We at Chitkara believe in continual improvement within the organization, leading to vibrant, thriving and prosperous future at Campus."



About Chitkara University:Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. and Dr. who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.

Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands-on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.

Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state of the art campus facilities. For more details, please visit: https://www.chitkarauniversity.edu.in/ .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)