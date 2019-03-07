Don't bat from behind Delhi unit: AAP to Rahul Gandhi on alliance

Amid a flip-flop over alliance with the to take on the BJP in the polls, the Thursday said should take a decision about the seat-sharing with it considering the national situation, instead of "batting from behind" his party's unit.

"The took an ideological decision for alliance, keeping in view the need to save the democracy and to strengthen the voice of people in the Lok Sabha, although objections were raised within the party," AAP's convener said.

The comments come after Gandhi this morning said that the Congress' state unit do not want an alliance with the

"I feel is either not comprehending the national situation or he is unable to make his party organisation understand it. Instead of batting from behind his state unit, Rahul should take a decision (on alliance)," Rai said.

"Our workers do not want alliance. Many leaders are personally against it. But, the decision for alliance was taken in favour of the national interest," he added.

On Tuesday, after a meeting with the had declared that there was unanimity against having an alliance with the AAP.

Following the announcement, AAP supremo said there are "rumours" that the Congress has a "secret understanding" with the BJP and asserted that his party is ready to fight the "unholy alliance".

Talking to reporters, Rai said it is a different matter what says about the alliance but Gandhi should "responsibly" take a decision in this regard considering challenges faced by the country like the "dictatorship" of the BJP government at the Centre.

election is not for Delhi alone, it will decide the future of the country. Its duty of national of a party to think over and take decision according to the situations faced by the country, he said.

"It is Rahul Gandhi's responsibility to make his state unit understand it."



Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Congress had claimed that nine MLAs of the AAP were in touch with it and wanted to change sides.

The remarks came after suspended AAP MLA and former in the Kejriwal government, visited the office on Tuesday and met Dikshit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)