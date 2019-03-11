Choose between Mahatma's India and Godse's India: Rahul Gandhi

The choice is between Mahatma Gandhi's or Godse's with love on one hand and hate on the other, told his party's booth workers here on Monday, a day after the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

In an all out attack against Narendra Modi, Gandhi flayed him on a host of issues such as the Rafale deal, employment generation, national security and alleged agrarian distress.

"You have to decide, you want Gandhi's or Godse's India. On the one hand there is love, brotherhood, on the other is hate, fear. Gandhi ji was fearless, stayed in jail for years, but spoke with the British with love, while (Veer) Savarkar wrote letters to Britishers apologising and asking to be let off," he said.

He said Modi keeps talking about Make in India, but his shirt, shoes and phone, with which he takes selfies, are made in

Gandhi said 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed whose was released from jail by the BJP.

"Two of our prime ministers were martyred. We don't bow before anyone," he said.

He also urged booth workers to work hard and win all seven seats in

