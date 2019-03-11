DGCA to conduct safety assessment of B737 MAX planes operational in India: Prabhu

-
Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked aviation watchdog DGCA to undertake safety assessment of Boeing 737 MAX planes operated by domestic airlines.
The direction comes a day after a 737 MAX aircraft, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, crashed killing 157 people.
Jet Airways and SpiceJet have 737 MAX aircraft in their fleet.
In a tweet on Monday, Prabhu said he has directed officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to undertake "safety assessment" of Boeing 737-MAX planes being flown by domestic carriers.
"Safety of the passengers is our utmost concern. Directed Secretary and DGCA to take appropriate action immediately," Prabhu said in a tweet.
The incident on Sunday was the second time in less than five months that a 737 MAX 8 plane crashed. In October 2018, an aircraft operated by Lion Air crashed killing over 180 people in Indonesia.
