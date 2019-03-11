DGCA to conduct safety assessment of B737 MAX planes operational in India: Prabhu

Civil Minister has asked watchdog DGCA to undertake safety assessment of 737 MAX planes operated by domestic airlines.

The direction comes a day after a 737 MAX aircraft, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, crashed killing 157 people.

and have 737 MAX in their fleet.

In a tweet on Monday, Prabhu said he has directed officials of the of Civil (DGCA) to undertake "safety assessment" of 737-MAX planes being flown by domestic carriers.

"Safety of the passengers is our utmost concern. and DGCA to take appropriate action immediately," Prabhu said in a tweet.

The incident on Sunday was the second time in less than five months that a 737 MAX 8 plane crashed. In October 2018, an operated by crashed killing over 180 people in

