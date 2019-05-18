Chris Rock to reboot 'Saw' series for Lionsgate

Actor-comedian is set to reboot Lionsgate's highly-successful "Saw" franchise.

The psychological horror series, which hails from Twisted Pictures, is synonymous for its gory murder sequences. The story follows the "Jigsaw Killer" or simply "Jigsaw", who often traps his victims in situations in order to test their will to live.

The new film's script, written by written by and Josh Stolberg, is based on a story conceived by Rock. He will also executive produce the project, reported Deadline.

The said he plans to take the franchise into a "really intense and twisted new place".

"I've been a fan of 'Saw' since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place," Rock said in a statement.

The first film, directed by James Wan, was a major box-office hit in 2004. It spawned seven sequels over the years, grossing more than USD 1 billion worldwide.

The upcoming reboot will release on October 23, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)