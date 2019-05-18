Deve Gowda offers prayers at Tirumala on his 86th birthday

Former and JD(S)leader H D Deve offered prayers at the famous hill near here on his 86th birthday Saturday.

arrived here last evening along with his son and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and other family members.

After offering prayers this morning, told reporters that he has been visiting the ancient shrine for the last 35 years on his birthday on May 18.

"As a member of in the complex political situation, what I can do I don't know.. we are with the Congress," he said in response to a question.

Kumaraswamy predicted that the Congress-JD(S) alliance in would secure 18 to 19 seats (out of 28) in the elections.

To a query, he said there was no change in his party's stand and it would support the in the formation of a new government at the Centre.

Asked about the Cauvery water sharing dispute between and Tamil Naidu, Kumaraswamy avoided a direct reply and said he has come to Tirumala to pray to Lord Venkateswara for good rains this year.

Later, they all left for Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)