Happy with release of IAF pilot, but Pak needs to do more to fight terror: V K Singh
Christiane Hamacher appointed CEO of Biocon Biologics India

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Biotechnology major Biocon announced that Dr Christiane Hamacher has been appointed as CEO of Biocon Biologics India Ltd., effective from Friday.

Biocon Biologics India Ltd., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon Ltd.

Hamacher comes with more than 20 years of leadership experience in both strategic and operational roles across the value chain in global pharma, spanning Asia, Europe and the US, Biocon said in a release.

She has been with Roche, Basel, Switzerland since 2007 and prior to that spent 10 years at Schering AG, Berlin, Germany, it said.

"Christiane joins us at a critical inflexion point in the business as we build our stature in the large and growing opportunity for biosimilar biologics.

I am confident that she will successfully lead the company to become a major globalplayer in the near future," Biocon Chairperson and ManagingDirector Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Biocon said, during her long career in the pharmaceutical industry, Hamacher has built expertise in the areas of oncology, virology, CNS, cardiovascular, gynaecology, diagnostics, dermatology, rheumatology and rare diseases.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 20:10 IST

