Christiane Hamacher appointed CEO of Biocon Biologics India

announced that Dr has been appointed as of Biologics India Ltd., effective from Friday.

Biologics India Ltd., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon Ltd.

Hamacher comes with more than 20 years of leadership experience in both strategic and operational roles across the in global pharma, spanning Asia, and the US, Biocon said in a release.

She has been with Roche, Basel, since 2007 and prior to that spent 10 years at Schering AG, Berlin, Germany, it said.

"Christiane joins us at a critical inflexion point in the business as we build our stature in the large and growing opportunity for biosimilar biologics.

I am confident that she will successfully lead the company to become a globalplayer in the near future," Biocon and ManagingDirector said.

Biocon said, during her long career in the pharmaceutical industry, Hamacher has built expertise in the areas of oncology, virology, CNS, cardiovascular, gynaecology, diagnostics, dermatology, rheumatology and

