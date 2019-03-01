Domestic steel sector progressing towards quality control regime: Minister

Indian sector is progressing towards a quality control regime with becoming the second top global producer, Union said Friday.

Singh said the sector is steadily and firmly moving towards attaining 300 million tonne (MT) production target by 2030-31.

Addressing an event here for presenting awards to best performing plants for 2016-17, the said the government has taken a slew of steps to promote the growth of the sector.

"Let us take pride in the fact that is now the 2nd largest of steel in the world... has taken several steps to promote growth of domestic

"The preference being given to domestic manufacturers through Domestically Manufactured Iron & Steel Products (DMI&SP) policy will lead to sustainable growth of Indian steel industry," Singh said.

To ensure production of in the country, the ministry has come out with a Quality Control Order and is committed to moving towards 100 per cent quality control regime, he said.

"We are aware of challenges being faced by few consumers and suppliers. However, we are confident that in the long-term, the move will be highly beneficial as steel goes for various critical applications such as infrastructure, where concerns related to safety and health of consumers are very important," he said.

The said Indian economy is now the sixth largest economy in the world and is expected to grow at a faster rate than other big economies.

"Our aim is to be a USD 10 trillion economy in the coming years. To meet the aspirations and requirements of our growing economy, we have set an ambitious target of 300 MT of by 2030-31. We are steadily and firmly moving forward in the direction of attaining these levels," he said.

He stressed that a lot of work also needs to be done to improve the sustainability of the as it has to reduce in in a time-bound manner.

"We must also try to quickly find out ways to use our which is generated in large quantities during the process of production of steel," he said adding the country must strive to become the world's number one in production of

Emphasising on the safety of the people working in steel sector, the minister said human life is precious and all resources should be used to ensure that accidents are minimised.

"To ensure safe working conditions in our steel industry, we will be soon operationalising a in the steel ministry," he said.

Tata Steel-Jamshedpur Works bagged the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best overall performance along with a cash prize of Rs 2 crore in the event.

was able to set new benchmarks in productivity, techno economics, innovation and R&D in 2016-17 for the domestic and its performance is close to international benchmarks in some select areas, a statement said.

The Steel Minister's Trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to - Vijayanagar Works.

-Dolvi Works was given a certificate of appreciation along with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

also won a certificate of appreciation along with Jindal Steel & Power-Raigarh Works.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)