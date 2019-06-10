Cipla gets EIR from USFDA for Kurkumbh facility

Pharma Monday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator after inspection of in

The Kurkumbh was inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from March 11 to March 20, 2019, said in a BSE filing.

The company has received the indicating closure of the inspection, it added.

Shares of closed at Rs 553.70 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.75 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)