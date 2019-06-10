Cipla gets EIR from USFDA for Kurkumbh facility

-
Pharma major Cipla Monday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator after inspection of Kurkumbh facility in Maharashtra.
The Kurkumbh manufacturing facility was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from March 11 to March 20, 2019, Cipla said in a BSE filing.
The company has received the EIR indicating closure of the inspection, it added.
Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 553.70 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.75 per cent from its previous close.
