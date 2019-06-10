Keanu Reeves cast as Johnny Silverhand in 'Cyberpunk 2077' game

has returned to the world of with RED's new game " 2077".

The "John Wick" star, who had previously featured in cult films such as "Johnny Mnemonic" and "Matrix" franchise, will be playing the character of rocker in the game.

Silverhand is an iconic character from the original "Cyberpunk 2020" tabletop role-playing game by

Apart from his appearance and voice, Reeves is also providing full-body motion capture for the character.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the game's trailer was premiered at E3 here at presentation, which was attended by Reeves.

"Cyberpunk 2077" is a narrative-driven, open world set in the metropolis of the future called Night City. The game follows the story of V, a hired gun on the rise in a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy net runners and corporate life-hackers.

The game will be released on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, April 16, 2020.

