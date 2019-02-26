Civil aviation ministry to organise 'flying for all' conclave on Feb 27

The Tuesday said it is organising a conclave here on February 27 on the theme -- 'flying for all' -- where more than 200 delegates including industry leaders and regulators will deliberate on issues and opportunities in the sector.

"This Conclave (the Aviation Conclave 2019) is about the future of Indian aviation -- bringing together industry leaders, government and regulators for setting the tone and propelling us to realize our Vision-2040," said Tuesday.

He added that realizing the "government's vision of making 'flying for all' a reality underpins the government's commitment to bring about a veritable revolution in the Indian aviation sector".

More than 30 industry leaders will discuss and deliberate across five-key sessions issues such as the drone-ecosystem policy roadmap, roadmap for manufacturing aircraft and associated equipment including regional transport aircraft in India, the Project Rupee Raftaar- aircraft financing and leasing from India, the National Air Cargo Policy, and the mission to transform Indian Airports into Next-Gen Aviation Hubs.

Jayant Sinha, the of Civil Aviation said, "Over the last five years, the Indian aviation sector has seen tremendous growth backed by judicious regulations and appropriate policy support. With more than a hundred commercially-connected airports, aviation is now central to the lives of Indians."



A press statement by civil aviation ministry said, "The deliberations (at conclave) would throw up key catalysts to fast-track the holistic and broad-based growth of the passenger, cargo and MRO sectors. Over 200 delegates will take part in the discussions."



The ministry added, "Indian civil aviation industry is undergoing an unprecedented era of expansion, driven by factors such as low-cost carriers, modern airports, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in domestic airlines, advanced (IT) interventions and strong focus on regional connectivity.

