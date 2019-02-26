3 Rwandans held in Pondy for allegedly peddling ganja

Three East African nationals have been arrested here for allegedly selling ganja and one kg of the narcotic was seized from them, police said Tuesday.
Acting on a tip, a raid was conducted on a house where Peace John (32), A Zere Gilbert (30) and J Mazzoia Allen (25) from Rwanda were staying on rent, they said.
All the three were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, police said, adding that they have been remanded in 15 days judicial custody.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
