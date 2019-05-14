Class 12 student raped by minor in Bihar

A class 12 student was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Bihar's district on Tuesday, police said.

The girl was returning after attending tuition class when the teenager dragged her to a secluded place in Sherghati area and allegedly raped her, the police said.

of Police (SSP) said that a case of rape has been lodged at the Sherghati police station against the boy, who is also a student of class 12.

The medical examination of the girl, a minor has been conducted, he said.

The SSP said police are conducting raids to nab the culprit who is absconding.

