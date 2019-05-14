NHSRCL advertises for first set of staffers for bullet train project

Railways' will soon have its first set of operations staff, with the NHSRCL, the implementing agency for the project, advertising for its first batch of staffers Tuesday.

The (NHSRCL) has advertised its first vacancy notice for recruiting personnel who will be responsible for high speed rail operations and maintenance.

A total of 13 middle level management positions are being advertised in various disciplines like station operations, operations, rolling stock, signaling and telecommunication, electrical and track.

"The selected candidates will be 'operations and maintenance leaders' who will further be responsible for setting up the organisation of the 508 km-long to Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project and its processes and work flows.

"The candidates shall be imparted training in to understand the Systems operation. As all selected candidates will be trained in Japan, proficiency in Japanese language is a desirable qualification for all posts," said a for the NHSRCL.

The NHSRCL is also planning to recruit 28 drivers for operations in the current financial year. Subsequently, by next year, 30 executives in addition shall be inducted to augment the organisation.

These personnel will be trained at at by the trainers who will be initially trained in

The leaders duly supported by their teams, besides being responsible for organisation, shall also be responsible for preparing the training material, operation manual and all other works related to operations and maintenance organisation.

As per the estimation by the Japanese experts, the project requires around 4,000 personnel under several categories such as locomotive drivers, guards, station staff, operation control centre staff, maintenance personnel, signal maintainers and electrical staff.

A section of the operations is set to begin in 2022.

