Clear skies in Delhi during day, dense fog in morning disrupts flight, rail traffic

Clear skies prevailed in the national capital during the day with the maximum settling at 23.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum settled at 8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Thick fog engulfed the national capital in the morning delaying 27 trains and disrupting flight operations.

The visibility at Safdarjung at 5.30 am was recorded at 200 metres that reduced to 100 metres at 8.30 am, a said.

At Palam, the visibility was 50 metres at 5.30 am and 8.30 am which led to disruption of flight operations at the

Relative humidity oscillated between 100 and 54 per cent, the said.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and thundershowers towards evening and night.

"There will be mist and shallow fog on Tuesday morning. The skies will be generally cloudy with the possibility of very light rain and thundershowers toward evening and night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 23 and 10 degrees respectively," the office said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)